Police shoot burglary suspect in Ft. Collins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FT. COLLINS, Colo. -- A man in Fort Collins was in the hospital after being shot by police Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of Hastings Drive where yellow crime tape surrounded nearly the entire block and evidence markers littered the street.

Police said just after 8 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from a man reportedly inside the home.

“The caller had reported that he came out of his room and saw an unknown person stabbing his roommate,” said Ft. Collins Police Officer Brandon Barnes.

“I heard a car screech up to the front of my house. I came out front, the officer told me to get back in the house. Said there was a stabbing up the street. He got out of the car with a gun, walked that way,” said a man who lives three doors down but didn’t want to be identified.

Police said when they arrived on scene the suspect emerged from the home in question.

“When they began to approach the suspect did emerge from the residence with a gun. At that time one officer had fired and those shots struck the suspect,” said Officer Barnes.

“Cops just started shooting,” said the neighbor.

Witnesses said it sounded like at least eight rounds of automatic gunfire.

Bullets hit cars and car windows and left the suspect injured in the street.

“We’re pretty close to the college here, a lot of parties, a lot of late nights in some of these houses around here so I’m used to it,” said the neighbor.

Inside the home where the original call was reported, police said a search turned up empty.

No roommate or stabbing victim was found.

“There was no one that was located inside the residence that officers found,” said Officer Barnes.

Investigators went door-to-door looking for anything that may help shed light on the situation.

The multi-jurisdiction critical response team is now overseeing the investigation.

Police have not said how many times the suspect was shot or given an update on his condition.

They are still trying to determine who made the 911 call and if anyone inside was in fact stabbed.