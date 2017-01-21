× One man shot in parking lot on East Colfax, victim runs to loan store

AURORA, Colo. — Police were looking for a suspect in a shooting on East Colfax Saturday afternoon.

Police said it started as an altercation between two men in the parking lot of a Walmart Neighborhood Market store.

One of the males shot the other one. The victim ran to the Ace Cash Express store at 10390 East Colfax Avenue near Havana Street.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators provided a vague description for the suspect:

Hispanic male

Black cap

All black clothing

They said the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored car.