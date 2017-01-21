Man rescued after night spent in deep snow in Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A 58-year-old man from Grand Forks, North Dakota, spent an unplanned night in the back country of Rocky Mountain National Park after he became lost Friday while hiking.

He was found by two skiers Saturday in deep snow about 300 yards off the North Longs Peak Trail, south of Alberta Falls.

The man was suffering from hypothermia and other injuries related to exposure. Park rangers had to use a toboggan to reach the man.

He was then taken by an Estes Park Medical Center ambulance to the Park and Ride area along Bear Lake Road and then flown by Flight For Life to University of Colorado Hospital.

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team was assisted by Larimer County Search and Rescue in the carry-out operation.

Over fifteen people were involved in the rescue operation. The name and condition of the man have not yet been released.