Fort Collins police shoot burglary suspect

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police said they shot and wounded a suspect while responding to reports of a burglary in progress Saturday morning. No officers were injured.

It happened in the 1600 block of Hastings Drive.

Please avoid the area for the next several hours. Investigation on-going. pic.twitter.com/AbdB5WwrM6 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) January 21, 2017

Police spokesman Matt Johnson said the suspect was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition was not released.

Johnson said when officers arrived, shots were fired and the suspect was hit.

The investigation was expected to last for several hours.

This story will be updated when more information is available.