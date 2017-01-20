Workout or Party??

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a DJ instructor, LED lighting, state of the art screens and a party atmosphere, we are talking about the latest workout that kicks your tush while losing time. Cyclebar in Lone Tree will take you through a 50-minute ride where you get to see your results instantly on the big screen. Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Trainer, Joana Canals hopped on for a ride. Every new client gets a free ride, just use the promo code Coloradosbest online at LoneTree.Cyclebar.com or call 720-616-7148.