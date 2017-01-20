Women take to the streets Saturday to oppose Trump

DENVER – Protesters voicing concerns over the policies laid out during President Trump’s campaign will come out in force on Saturday, the day after Trump is sworn in.

Locally, over 40,000 women, men and children are expected to meet at Civic Center Park and march downtown in an event organizers hope will remain peaceful.

The Denver demonstration is an offshoot of the Women’s March on Washington,which will also take place tomorrow and anticipates 200,000 participants.

According to the organization, there will be 673 sister marches including over two million marchers internationally.

The founders of the march(es) say that the demonstration is less about demonizing politicians and more about empowering citizens – particularly women – to protect their rights.

A vision statement released by the organization states, “We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families – recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.”

For those looking to march tomorrow, or for those hoping to avoid the area, be aware that the march starts at Civic Center Park with a 9:30 a.m. kickoff at the Voorhies Memorial.

The 1.3 mile march will leave from Civic Center Park and will tie up Glenarm to 17th, 17th to Champa, Champa to 15th and Welton to 14th.

Performers and speakers will continue throughout the day, ending at 3:00 p.m. No registration is necessary.

The goal, according to the local organizers, is a long process and doesn’t end with a single demonstration.

Please be safe out there! We are planning a peaceful demonstration for the #WomensMarch. https://t.co/nhCjixXilv pic.twitter.com/x62KFDoRKL — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 20, 2017

“We have built up a fabulous community of people committed to the protection and advancement of human rights. We are already planning collaborative meetings for the weeks following the march.”

Five cities throughout the state will hold their own sister marches. Children and men are welcome at all marches.

Denver police and volunteer security will be present throughout the Denver march.