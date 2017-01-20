Winter Grilling

Christine McLain from the LongHorn steakhouse cooks up a tasty ribeye with grilled white cheddar stuffed mushrooms.
Perfectly Grilled Ribeye
Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Signature Outlaw Ribeye
Ingredients
- 4 18-oz. bone-in ribeye steaks
- 3 tablespoons of salt
- 1 tablespoon of pepper
- 1 tablespoon of granulated onion powder
- 1 tablespoon of granulated garlic powder
Directions
- Clean and spray oil your grill, heat to 550 degrees F.
- Season ribeye steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.
- Place seasoned steaks on grill. Grill to your desired degree of doneness.
- Remove steaks from grill.
- Plate each steak and enjoy!
Grilled White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms
Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse
Grilled mushroom caps stuffed with cheddar and herbs.
Ingredients
Mushrooms
- 12 fresh button mushrooms, large
- 1/4 of a cup of melted butter
- 1/2 cup of Provolone cheese, shredded
- 1/4 cup of aged white cheddar cheese, shredded
- 6 ounces of garlic chive cream cheese
- 3 tablespoons of seasoned Parmesan Bread Crumbs
- Salt
- Pepper
- Fresh parsley, chopped
Parmesan Bread Crumbs
- 2 Tablespoons of grated parmesan
- 2 Tablespoons of melted butter
- 1/4 cup panko of bread crumbs
Directions
- In a stainless steel bowl combine 2 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons of melted butter and panko bread crumbs. Toss until evenly combined and coated in the butter. Set aside.
- Remove stems from the mushrooms, leaving the caps intact.
- Rinse mushrooms lightly under cold running water and drain well.
- Place mushrooms in a medium bowl, add ¼ of cup of melted butter and mix to coat.
- Place mushrooms on the grill (cap side down) for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Turn the mushrooms over and repeat until grill marks appear.
- Remove from the grill and place in an 8x8 (or similarly sized) casserole dish.
- In a medium bowl, stir together half of the provolone cheese, ¼ cup of White Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, salt and pepper.
- Fill each mushroom generously with cream cheese mixture.
- Top mushrooms with remaining provolone cheese and parmesan bread crumbs.
- Roast in the oven at 350 degrees for 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden brown and cheese is melted.
- Sprinkle with parsley, and enjoy!
Recipe serves four.