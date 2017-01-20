Live video: SkyFOX over inaugural protests in downtown Denver
Live video: Inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th president of the United States

Winter Grilling

Posted 11:08 am, January 20, 2017, by

Christine McLain from the LongHorn steakhouse cooks up a tasty ribeye with grilled white cheddar stuffed mushrooms.

Perfectly Grilled Ribeye

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Signature Outlaw Ribeye

 

Ingredients

  • 4 18-oz. bone-in ribeye steaks
  • 3 tablespoons of salt
  • 1 tablespoon of pepper
  • 1 tablespoon of granulated onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon of granulated garlic powder

 

Directions

  • Clean and spray oil your grill, heat to 550 degrees F.
  • Season ribeye steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.
  • Place seasoned steaks on grill. Grill to your desired degree of doneness.
  • Remove steaks from grill.
  • Plate each steak and enjoy!

Grilled White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse

 

Grilled mushroom caps stuffed with cheddar and herbs.

 

Ingredients

 

Mushrooms

  • 12 fresh button mushrooms, large
  • 1/4 of a cup of melted butter
  • 1/2 cup of Provolone cheese, shredded
  • 1/4 cup of aged white cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 6 ounces of garlic chive cream cheese
  • 3 tablespoons of seasoned Parmesan Bread Crumbs
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Fresh parsley, chopped

 

Parmesan Bread Crumbs

  • 2 Tablespoons of grated parmesan
  • 2 Tablespoons of melted butter
  • 1/4 cup panko of bread crumbs

 

Directions

 

  • In a stainless steel bowl combine 2 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons of melted butter and panko bread crumbs. Toss until evenly combined and coated in the butter. Set aside.
  • Remove stems from the mushrooms, leaving the caps intact.
  • Rinse mushrooms lightly under cold running water and drain well.
  • Place mushrooms in a medium bowl, add ¼ of cup of melted butter and mix to coat.
  • Place mushrooms on the grill (cap side down) for 1 to 2 minutes.
  • Turn the mushrooms over and repeat until grill marks appear.
  • Remove from the grill and place in an 8x8 (or similarly sized) casserole dish.
  • In a medium bowl, stir together half of the provolone cheese, ¼ cup of White Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, salt and pepper.
  • Fill each mushroom generously with cream cheese mixture.
  • Top mushrooms with remaining provolone cheese and parmesan bread crumbs.
  • Roast in the oven at 350 degrees for 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden brown and cheese is melted.
  • Sprinkle with parsley, and enjoy!

 

Recipe serves four.