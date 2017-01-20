Winter Family Fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting a workout in on the weekends is practically impossible if you have kids so why not wrap the workout into family fun. The YMCA of the Rockies at Snow Mountain Ranch specializes in affordable family fun. You can ice skate, sled, build snow forts, cross country ski and ride a dog sled all in one day. And mom and dad get their workout in. Check out their Snowtacular Savings dates where you can get lodging for $168 on a three night stay. Click here for the Snow Mountain Ranch Location and click here for the Estes Park Location.