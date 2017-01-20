Watch live: Inauguration ceremonies for President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump was sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States during a historic transfer of power that encapsulates American democracy even in politically divisive times.

The 70-year-old Republican took the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol at 10 a.m. EST, swearing to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. That moment will mark the culmination of a stunning upset victory in last year’s bitter presidential election.

The real estate tycoon and former reality show star becomes head of state, commander in chief and the top executive of the government, shouldering the burden of keeping Americans safe at home and protecting the country’s global power.

The traditions and symbolism of the day — from the president-elect’s participation in a morning worship service to his ride to the Capitol with the outgoing president and the first couple’s dance at an inaugural ball — have been familiar.

But the circumstances of this inauguration — the 58th in the nation’s history — could hardly be more unconventional.

When the presidential primary season began nearly a year ago, few thought Trump could survive the battle for the Republican nomination — much less beat Hillary Clinton to win the presidency.

He became the oldest president sworn in for a first term and the first president with no previous diplomatic, political or military executive experience.

But his populist campaign deeply resonated with Americans who were fed up with Washington’s political class and felt left behind in the globalizing economy.

Trump began a day of ceremony Friday morning by attending a traditional inauguration day service at Saint John’s Church, across Lafayette Square from the White House.

The president-elect, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families then went to the White House for coffee and tea with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

The Obamas left the White House for the last time, accompanying the Trumps to Capitol Hill for the swearing-in ceremony.

Trump took the oath of office, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, on two Bibles, one that he used as a child and the other used by Abraham Lincoln at his first inauguration.

In what is always a poignant moment, the former president and his family will then head to Andrews Air Force Base for a farewell ceremony before taking one last flight on the presidential jet. The Obamas are heading to Palm Springs, Calif., for a vacation.

Trump will attend a joint congressional inaugural luncheon in the Capitol before heading back to the White House for the inaugural parade.

In the evening, Trump and the new first lady, Melania Trump, will attend two inaugural balls, part of the stripped down inaugural festivities that aides say are meant to stress that the new president is eager to get to work.