The Little Clinic – Generating Healthy Habits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtney Kiang, Registered Dietitian at The Little Clinic at King Soopers, talks about the different stages people go through to make healthy changes in their lives. She and the other dietitians are committed to helping you and your family through each and every stage, to help you live healthier, happier lives. You can send them an email at Dietitians@TheLittleClinic.com