Spilled Skittles meant for cows; Expert explains why livestock get them

DENVER -- Thousands and thousands of Skittles candies spilled on a lonely county road in Wisconsin last week. They weren't heading to a candy shop. They were going to a local cattle ranch.

No kidding.

Raising cattle is serious business. From birth to the butcher shop, a lot of thought goes into what goes into a cows diet.

Gone are the days in ranching where free range grass and hay are the main staples.

Nowadays, nutrition is king, "We're trying to build the protein, build the meat on these animals. We are trying to balance the protein, the carbohydrates, the vitamins, the minerals. And all that to make it the most efficient we can," said Dr. Lanas Smith, Ph.D. in animal nutrition.

Well then, how exactly do those road-side skittles, a junk food, fit into a bovine's breakfast? "They're going to end up in a landfill somewhere, polluting our environment. Or, we can feed them as a by-product to these rumen animals that can actually convert it into quality food for us," Smith said.

Let me get this straight. Start with a cow, add Skittles, and that equals a delicious bone-in ribeye at Del Frisco's?

Turns out, sugar is not the devil in a cow's diet, "Your typical grass out here on the prairie is going to be, maybe close to ten percent sugar content," Smith said.

Sugar breaks down to much needed carbs, which are essential to building big, fat and profitable cows at market.

