Several protests held in Washington ahead of Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON — Scattered demonstrations broke out Friday in Washington at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

At one checkpoint, about 50 protesters sat down in the street in an attempt to block Trump supporters from entering a secure area to watch the swearing-in ceremony and speech.

Not far away, a group of immigration backers staged a pop-up protest near another checkpoint.

“We’re here to take a stand against the ideas that Trump spouted throughout the course of this campaign — sexism, Islamophobia, his bigotry and nationalism,” said protester Jed Holtz, from New York.

Protesters blocked or caused bottlenecks in front of at least a half dozen security checkpoints outside the National Mall in the hours ahead of the swearing in.

Three women were chained together at the neck on 10th Street, and more than 150 demonstrators organized by the DisruptJ20 coalition surrounded an entrance near the Canadian embassy.

They chanted, “This checkpoint is closed,” forcing Trump supporters to turn back and walk along Indiana Avenue in search of a clearer path. Police are mixing in with the crowds but are mostly remaining behind security fences.

“I think Donald Trump is a fascist, and it’s very easy for people, especially people who are in pain, to slip into fascism,” said Lysander Reid-Powell, 20-year-old student from New Mexico.

“We could really see our country go in a disturbing way and so I want to obstruct that as best I can and be a part of the resistance.”

There also were anti-Trump protests around the world, including in London, Hong Kong and Berlin — where demonstrators held a sign that read, “Walls divide.”

In the West Bank, Palestinians protested against Israeli settlements and Trump’s plan to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

On Thursday night in Washington, protesters gathered on 14th Street outside the National Press Club to demonstrate against “DeploraBall,” an event organized by some of Trump’s most fervent supporters.

The name riffs off the campaign description of some Trump backers by his defeated opponent, Hillary Clinton, as a “basket of deplorables.”