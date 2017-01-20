Several Inauguration Day protesters take to streets of downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Protesters converged on the State Capitol and took the streets of downtown Denver on Friday morning to denounce the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

Several people were on the west steps at the Capitol. An 8 a.m. protest by DisruptDJ20 and a 9 a.m. protest by another group merged, along with students who walked out of East High School and marched down East Colfax Avenue.

One group said it planned to try to block traffic during rush hour, while another is calling for peaceful chanting and marching, saying they don't want agitators.

That event shows close to 2,000 people attending with 5,000 interested.

At 10 a.m., the protesters were marching on streets through downtown Denver.

The Denver Police Department said it is ready and properly staffed as thousands are expected to protest at multiple events. It said it will set up several patrols around downtown for most of the day.

“We ask those people that are planning events (Friday) that they conduct themselves in a legal matter,” police spokeswoman Christine Downs said. “This city is everybody’s city and we want everybody to treat it as such. Be respectful, do the right thing and have your voices heard in the right way.”

When Trump was elected into office in November, some protests turned violent in Denver.