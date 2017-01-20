Obama sends farewell tweets on final day in office

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama sent four farewell messages on Twitter on Friday, just hours before his term in office expires and Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

“It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man,” Obama tweeted.

A website has been set up, Obama.org, where the outgoing president encouraged people to share their thoughts with him.

“I’m still asking you to believe — not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours,” Obama tweeted. “I believe in change because I believe in you.”

