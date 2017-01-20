Live video: Inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th president of the United States

Fashion takes center stage at Trump Inauguration

Posted 12:15 pm, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 01:41PM, January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump stepped out in a powder blue Ralph Lauren outfit that harkened back to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ iconic style.

She also wore matching shoes and gloves for the inauguration of her husband, Donald Trump, on Friday.

Her look drew comparisons to the powder blue outfit Jackie Kennedy wore to her husband’s inauguration in 1961.

President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania is escorted to her position on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017, for Trump's swearing-in ceremony. / AFP / Mandel NGAN (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania is escorted to her position on the platform at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017, for Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren also did many of former first lady Hillary Clinton’s suits.

The brand declined to comment on how the Ralph Lauren Collection came together, whether it offered the powder blue skirt ensemble or if Trump chose it herself.

Kellyanne Conway also wore a coat that drew much attention as it was unabashedly patriotic and studded with “feline heads.” Here’s a closer look at the fashionable side of Inauguration Day.

 

Related stories