Man rescues roommate with disabilities from burning mobile home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A man is credited with saving his roommate's life after he carried her to safety from a burning mobile home.

The fire started early Friday morning near Mulberry and I-25 in Fort Collins.

First responders said the flames were so intense, they could see them from the highway. Demetrio Flores carried his roommate Susan Manz to safety, seconds before the windows of the mobile home blew out because of the heat and flames.

"It blew up like crazy," said Manz.

Manz said she woke up to see her electric blanket was on fire. She tried to pat it out, but the flames quickly spread. Manz cannot walk so she was trapped.

She called to Flores, who was sleeping in a room at the back of the mobile home. Flores said he is usually a heavy sleeper, but this time, he woke up.

"I had a feeling that something was wrong," said Flores.

He walked into the living room and saw the flames. He picked Manz up and carried her out of the home.

"She wouldn't be here right now if I wasn't there and I am glad I was there," Flores said.

"Me too," said Manz.

Two cats died in the fire. Almost all of Flores' and Manz' belongings were lost in the flames. It's tough, but the two said they're grateful they are alive.

Last year, Flores needed a place to stay and Manz took him under her wing.

"We are roommates but she is like a mother to me," said Flores.

Now, he is grateful he was able to return the favor in a big way.

"She is here. That is all that matters to me," said Flores.

"We both are, we are both here," said Manz.

Investigators could not pinpoint the exact cause of the fire but ruled it was an accident.