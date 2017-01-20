Man charged with murder in Aurora stabbing death

AURORA — A 24-year-old Aurora man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Alonzo Devault.

According to Aurora police, officers responded to a 911 call Monday and arrived to find Devault on the pavement of a parking lot, suffering from multiple stab wounds. It happened at 14551 East Colfax Avenue at about 12:20 p.m.

The man arrested, Jose Luis Lozoya, was advised of the charge Friday morning and is being held without bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 21 in Adams County District Court.