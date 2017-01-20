Fans spot John Elway at Trump Inauguration ceremony

WASHINGTON — The inauguration of President Donald Trump brought some unpredictable faces to the crowd, including Broncos general manager John Elway.

While Elway is best known for his five Super Bowl appearances and current work with the team, he’s also a successful businessman.

One of Trump’s many campaign promises included revitalizing the economy and protecting small businesses.

Following graduation from Stanford and his time with the Broncos, Elway has successfully operated car dealerships and steakhouses.

Photo with John Elway at the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/7F0mzVzjSB — Christian Leinbach (@CYLeinbach) January 20, 2017

There is no record of the former quarterback endorsing Trump for President though Trump publicly rooted for the Broncos in Super Bowl 50, and particularly lauded quarterback Peyton Manning, telling CBS News, “I very much have always liked Peyton Manning. He is a very good guy. I know him. And he is a very, very good guy.”

Last year’s Broncos team attended the White House and met with President Barack Obama last summer after winning Super Bowl 50.