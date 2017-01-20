× Drinking, texting driver gets 20 years for crash that killed Parker couple

DENVER — A drunk, texting driver pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of vehicular homicide Friday. A judge gave Athina Munoz a 20-year prison sentence.

Two people died when she crashed into a motorcycle on Highway 83 south near South Russellville Road in the Franktown area in February 2016. Brian and Jacquie Lehner of Parker both died at the scene when they were thrown from their motorcycle.

Munoz admitted she had been drinking, smoking marijuana and texting at the time of the crash.

She expressed remorse for killing the couple when she addressed the court Friday afternoon.