Denver Zoo Summer Safari Camps

Registration for Denver Zoo’s Summer Safari camp begins January 31. The summer camp in town is a fun-filled educational experience for animal lovers going into Pre-K through eighth grade. Campers will explore some of our planet’s most exciting challenges, discovering their roles in ensuring animal needs are met. They will connect with animals through Zoo exploration, up-close animal experiences, engineering challenges, nature play and special camp-only Zoo opportunities.

Summer Safari camp runs for 10 individual weeks; Monday through Friday. Camps are offered in full or half-days, with extended early and late care available. The fun-filled, educational curriculum is developed based on Colorado Academic Standards and specific camp topics vary by grade level. Children should be registered for the grade level they will be entering in fall of 2017.

Registration is online only, beginning Tuesday, January 31, at 8 a.m., at denverzoo.org/summersafari. Dates for summer camps are as follows:

June 5 – 9

June 12 – 16

June 19 – 23

June 26 – 30

July 3 – 7 (4-day week)

July 10 – 14 (Eighth grade Advanced Camp)

July 17 – 21

July 24 – 28

July 31 – Aug 4

August 7 – 11