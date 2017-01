DENVER — Demonstrators marched through downtown Denver Friday night.

Denver police closed streets including Colfax while the group marched. There was a brief standoff between officers and demonstrators near Colfax and I-25.

There were traffic delays during the protest.

ALERT: At this time, demonstrations are making their way thru downtown #Denver. Motorists, please use caution & expect delays in the area. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 21, 2017

They were apparently protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump.