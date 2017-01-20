Colorado’s Best Deal – Ironworks Brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you`re looking for a fun place to spend time with your friends look no further than Ironworks Brewery and Pub. Host Joana payed them a visit to show us all the yummy foods and drinks they offer. They were one of the first Micro Breweries in Colorado. Now, you can get $30 towards craft brews and food at Ironworks for just $15! Just click on the link above!