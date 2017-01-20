Chunky Monkey to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Collin’s ‘Complete Equestrian Vaulters’ will be honoring one of the country’s most famous equestrian vaulting horses – Chunky Monkey – at their upcoming Heartbeats Gala Fundraiser on January 21, 2017. Chunky Monkey is 17-years-old and has become world-famous for being the little horse that more equestrian vaulting champions in the United States have learned the sport on.