Chunky Monkey to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Posted 11:09 am, January 20, 2017, by

Fort Collin’s ‘Complete Equestrian Vaulters’ will be honoring one of the country’s most famous equestrian vaulting horses – Chunky Monkey – at their upcoming Heartbeats Gala Fundraiser on January 21, 2017. Chunky Monkey is 17-years-old and has become world-famous for being the little horse that more equestrian vaulting champions in the United States have learned the sport on.