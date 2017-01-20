It has been four and a half years since Colorado experienced the largest mass theater shooting in US history. Marcus Weaver was among the wounded and his friend - who was sitting right next to him - Rebecca Wingo, was killed. Marcus joined us live this morning along with the attorney who has been with him through it all and our own legal expert Phil Harding. Order the book at ChosenToForgive.com
Chosen To Forgive
-
Aurora man who threw a rake at a Jeep sentenced to 3 years in prison
-
Man shot to death as he lay in bed next to suspect’s 1-year-old daughter
-
Homeless advocates: Enforcing camping ban means taking sleeping bags, blankets
-
Aurora man convicted in unusual road rage crash that left teen paralyzed
-
Neiman Marcus’ Christmas fantasy gifts include a day with Joe Montana and a Broadway walk-on role
-
-
Mexican national served as Marine for 8 years, now struggles to get U.S. citizenship
-
At least 29 killed, dozens hurt after fireworks market explodes near Mexico City
-
Nikki Haley to be US ambassador to UN; Romney considers position
-
Trump’s first speech as president-elect: ‘It is time for us to come together’
-
Man charged with murder after shooting driver who flipped him off
-
-
Bruce Springsteen signs excuse note for boy who missed school to attend book signing
-
Obama answer questions about transition of power after Trump’s victory
-
Woman chases down seemingly ‘racist’ man who assaulted guy on her train