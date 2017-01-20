Live video: SkyFOX over inaugural protests in downtown Denver
Live video: Inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th president of the United States

Chosen To Forgive

Posted 10:32 am, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16AM, January 20, 2017

It has been four and a half years since Colorado experienced the largest mass theater shooting in US history.  Marcus Weaver was among the wounded and his friend - who was sitting right next to him - Rebecca Wingo, was killed. Marcus joined us live this morning along with the attorney who has been with him through it all and our own legal expert Phil Harding. Order the book at ChosenToForgive.com