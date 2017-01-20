Celebrating National Cheese Lovers Day

Ocean Prime's Executive Chef Roman Rodriguez shows us how to make the restaurant's Black Truffle Mac and Chees.
Black Truffle Macaroni & Cheese
6 oz. cooked macaroni noodles
½ cup heavy cream
1 oz. light beer
2 oz. American cheese
1 oz. cheddar cheese
1 oz. Swiss cheese
1 Tablespoon parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 pinch white pepper
1 teaspoon sliced truffle
1 teaspoon white truffle oil
¼ teaspoon minced parsley
Bring the cream and beer to a boil and add the cheese and macaroni. Simmer until hot throughout and season with salt and white pepper, to taste. Serve in a bowl and top with grated parmesan cheese, truffle oil and truffle slices. Garnish with parsley.