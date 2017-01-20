Celebrating National Cheese Lovers Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ocean Prime's Executive Chef Roman Rodriguez shows us how to make the restaurant's Black Truffle Mac and Chees.

Black Truffle Macaroni & Cheese

6 oz. cooked macaroni noodles

½ cup heavy cream

1 oz. light beer

2 oz. American cheese

1 oz. cheddar cheese

1 oz. Swiss cheese

1 Tablespoon parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 pinch white pepper

1 teaspoon sliced truffle

1 teaspoon white truffle oil

¼ teaspoon minced parsley

Bring the cream and beer to a boil and add the cheese and macaroni. Simmer until hot throughout and season with salt and white pepper, to taste. Serve in a bowl and top with grated parmesan cheese, truffle oil and truffle slices. Garnish with parsley.