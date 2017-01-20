Aurora theater shooting survivor relies on power of forgiveness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Moving on after tragedy is difficult, especially for the survivors of the largest mass theater shooting in U.S. history. Marcus Weaver of Aurora says he is finding strength through the power of forgiveness and helping others.

Weaver was shot in the arm and lost his friend Rebecca Wingo, who sat next to him in the theater.

He has been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder but is getting stronger, attributing his success to the power of forgiveness. “Rather than choose the darkness of the theater and the darkness of the life I had before, I chose the light.”

Weaver has been busy co-writing a book called “Chosen To Forgive.”

He hopes what’s inside will inspire healing for people around the world. “I think there's no greater obstacle than the Aurora theater (shooting) and the challenges that occurred.”

As co-founder of the Legacy Grace Community Development Corporation, Weaver speaks around the nation and has initiated programs to help the homeless in Colorado.

“I work with veterans every day, I work with people who need help and want to move to self-sufficiency,” he said.

Becoming a new father has brought new light into his life and he told FOX31 he is deeply touched by the love and support that still pours in each day.

He goes on to explain that now it is time to pay it forward, “you can overcome obstacles through faith and love.”

Weaver will hold a book signing next Friday, January 2,7 at the Denver Press Club from 6 - 8 p.m.

For information about how to support Weaver’s community efforts visit this website.