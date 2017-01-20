8 minor earthquakes registered in western Colorado

MARBLE, Colo. — Eight small earthquakes occurred between Thursday night and Friday morning in western Colorado. All eight earthquakes happened between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
The earthquakes occurred roughly five miles west of Marble and 20 miles west-southwest of Snowmass Village. The two strongest earthquakes registered 2.8, which is considered small and just perceptible by people.
- 8:08 p.m. Thursday: 2.8 magnitude
- 8:52 p.m.: 2.8 magnitude
- 9:06 p.m.: 2.3 magnitude
- 9:35 p.m.: 1.1 magnitude
- 9:51 p.m.: 1.6 magnitude
- 9:543 p.m.: 1.7 magnitude
- 1:09 a.m. Friday: 1.9 magnitude
- 5:26 a.m.: 1.7 magnitude