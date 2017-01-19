Woman says bacon helped her celebrate 109 years

MARSHALL, Ill. — A 109-year-old woman from southern Illinois has some advice for living a long life.

“I never smoked a cigarette in my life, I never drank liquor in my life and I had one husband for 43 years,” said Ruth Benjamin. “And I love bacon.”

Benjamin just celebrated her 109th birthday. She was born in 1908 as one of her parents’ six children.

Later in life, she worked at Quakemaid in Terre Haute for 43 years. While her life might be more quiet now, she used to always be on the go.

“I’ve been to Hawaii, I’ve been to Washington D.C., I’ve been to Niagara Falls. I’ve been about everywhere,” she said.

Dr. Jim Turner of Cork Medical Center is Benjamin’s doctor.

You’d think he’d have a long list of doctor’s orders, but, “What do you do with someone who’s 109 years old and my answer was ‘absolutely nothing. We don’t need to do anything.'”

As for a key to Benjamin’s long life, Turner attributes that to her attitude.

“Hard work. A loving family. A wonderful marriage. And she never drank, she never smoked, but she was happy. And I think that was the key to her longevity,” he said.