Woman identified in fatal Highway 285 crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The woman who was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 285 on Wednesday has been identified, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Jessica Lynn Prue, 31, was traveling southbound on Highway 285 when the Honda sedan she was driving crossed the median and crashed head-on into a GMC near Kipling Street about just after 9:30 a.m.

Prue was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the GMC was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Her name and age have not been released. Police did not say where Prue lived.

Northbound lanes of Highway 285 were closed for about three hours during the investigation.

Detectives do not have an apparent indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but will wait for toxicology tests before making a final determination.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-987-7111.