Woman claiming to live in Colorado makes online threat against President-Elect Trump

DENVER -- A woman in metro Denver who made an online threat against President-Elect Donald Trump's life Thursday said she didn't mean anything by it.

We contacted Denver Police about the Twitter posts. Some of them had been removed by Thursday night. Police told us they passed the information about the posts from Tracy Pickerill along to the proper authorities.

At around 11 a.m., a tweet directed at former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders appeared on her Twitter account. "If anyone is willing to assassinate Trump, I will gladly set you up a Go Fund Me account and set you free ... Please."

A separate post appeared with a similar statement only this time tagging NBC News and referring to Trump as a pig by using an emoji.

One more post questioned Trump's qualifications.

With the amount of people who are disgusted by him, what makes him qualified to be our president? SOMEBODY ASSASSINATE HIM BEFORE TOMORROW!! — Tracy (@tracypickerill) January 19, 2017

Many Trump supporters responded to the Twitter posts as well as on her Facebook page, stating they contacted Denver Police, the Secret Service and the FBI.

Hours after the initial post, she said it was all meant to be a joke.

FOX31 called and sent emails to the Secret Service and FBI.

The FBI said it cannot confirm or deny any investigation. We've also reached out to Tracy. We are waiting to hear back from her.