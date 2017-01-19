What should President Barack Obama do next?

WASHINGTON — With President Barack Obama leaving the White House, many are wondering what he’ll do next.

The outgoing president announced before the election that he would remain in Washington until his youngest daughter, Sasha, finishes high school in 2019.

Obama, 55, will have an annual pension of just more than $200,000 and revenue from his book sales, so how should he spend his time?

People have lots of suggestions, from sweet and sincere, to sarcastic and snarky. He’s even got some pretty solid-sounding offers.

After his presidency obama should go work at a daycare… Seems like he's good with kids https://t.co/Fga0L5jTJT — Iam Macjay (@iamMacjay) January 13, 2017

.@POTUS Obama received a job offer all the way from India.

"Hello Mr. Obama. This is a job offer for you". https://t.co/RbklSaPJWY pic.twitter.com/u0C4tzCFvt — The Voice of America (@VOANews) January 19, 2017

Spotify CEO Daniel Elk might have the perfect opportunity for the soon-to-be former president.

Hey @BarackObama, I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one? https://t.co/iragpCowpO — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 9, 2017

The music streaming service posted a job listing for a “President of Playlists.” According to the posting, the ideal candidate will have “at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation … and a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Obama and Joe Biden should make a reality tv show as their new career choice — Lauren Douglass (@ldouglass1197) January 15, 2017

If the economy allows, Obama should get a job as a wedding DJ after he's kicked out. He definitely knows how to spin. . — Backburner (@Backburner2) October 17, 2012

Do you think at Obama's next job they'll ask for his birth certificate? — nathan2hardy (@nathan2hardy) January 14, 2017

Obama has recently published articles in academic and scientific journals, such as Harvard Law Review and The New England Journal of Medicine, sparking questions about whether he’d enjoy scholarly pursuits.

Makes me wonder if that is going to be Obama's next job: university professor/academic. (with speaking, writing, etc) https://t.co/pvnII0ZCfl — Bernie Michalik (@blm849) January 6, 2017

Obama expressed an interest in “teaching the occasional class,” in an interview with “60 Minutes,” adding that he enjoyed his time as a professor.

One thing we know for sure, the 44th president loves golf. He played more than 300 rounds of golf during his time in the White House.

Here's to The King who was as extraordinary on the links as he was generous to others. Thanks for the memories, Arnold. pic.twitter.com/UlyfpIBOL2 — President Obama (@POTUS) September 26, 2016

While he’s bound to spend some time on the greens, the president said one of the first things the plans to do is catch up on sleep.

In his final interview on “60 Minutes” before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, he said will not be setting his alarm on Saturday.

“That I’m certain of. That I am absolutely positive of,” Obama said. “I’m going to try to get some sleep.”

Obama said he will also spend some time reflecting on his eight years in the White House.

“I haven’t had a lot of chance to reflect and absorb all this,” he told “60 Minutes.”

In a recent interview with NPR, Obama said he hopes to serve as a “coach” for up-and-coming liberal leaders.