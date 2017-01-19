What should President Barack Obama do next?

WASHINGTON — With President Barack Obama leaving the White House, many are wondering what he’ll do next.
The outgoing president announced before the election that he would remain in Washington until his youngest daughter, Sasha, finishes high school in 2019.
Obama, 55, will have an annual pension of just more than $200,000 and revenue from his book sales, so how should he spend his time?
People have lots of suggestions, from sweet and sincere, to sarcastic and snarky. He’s even got some pretty solid-sounding offers.
Spotify CEO Daniel Elk might have the perfect opportunity for the soon-to-be former president.
The music streaming service posted a job listing for a “President of Playlists.” According to the posting, the ideal candidate will have “at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation … and a Nobel Peace Prize.”
Obama has recently published articles in academic and scientific journals, such as Harvard Law Review and The New England Journal of Medicine, sparking questions about whether he’d enjoy scholarly pursuits.
Obama expressed an interest in “teaching the occasional class,” in an interview with “60 Minutes,” adding that he enjoyed his time as a professor.
One thing we know for sure, the 44th president loves golf. He played more than 300 rounds of golf during his time in the White House.
While he’s bound to spend some time on the greens, the president said one of the first things the plans to do is catch up on sleep.
In his final interview on “60 Minutes” before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, he said will not be setting his alarm on Saturday.
“That I’m certain of. That I am absolutely positive of,” Obama said. “I’m going to try to get some sleep.”
Obama said he will also spend some time reflecting on his eight years in the White House.
“I haven’t had a lot of chance to reflect and absorb all this,” he told “60 Minutes.”
In a recent interview with NPR, Obama said he hopes to serve as a “coach” for up-and-coming liberal leaders.