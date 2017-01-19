How to watch Donald Trump’s inauguration live on TV and online

After about two years’ worth of campaigning, a wild election and a tumultuous transition period, on Friday morning Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States.

How do I watch live?

What is the inauguration?

The inauguration is the formal transfer of power from one president to the next. On Friday, President Barack Obama will complete his second term in office and cease to be the sitting president, transferring the authority of his office to his elected successor, Trump.

At noon, Trump will become the President and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will become the sitting vice president.

Trump will take the oath of office administered by Chief Justice John Roberts and deliver a speech commemorating the occasion.

And as is tradition, the President and vice president will lead a parade to the White House after their inauguration.

What’s the weather forecast look like?

Pack your ponchos — according to the National Weather Service, it’s looking like a high of 47˚ with a 90% chance of rain on Friday.

How is the security situation?

Security will be a massive presence in the nation’s capital. Homeland Security estimated about 28,000 personnel from many different agencies would join in for the job.

Where will the Obamas be?

The president and the first lady will attend the swearing-in ceremony, then they have planned to head to Palm Springs.

But soon, they will settle into their new home in a swanky DC neighborhood, not too far from the White House.

Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, an incoming White House member, have also reportedly staked out a home in the same neighborhood.

How have inaugurations gone in the past?

President Andrew Jackson is said to have thrown a wild party and even escaped through a White House window to avoid the chaos. President William Henry Harrison caught pneumonia that led to his early death in office.

What will Trump say?

We don’t know what the speech is yet, and knowing Trump, it could include some improvised moments anyway.

But the oath of office itself is a short, but solemn affair transferring power to the president.

What will Trump eat?

In the morning, he’ll have tea with the Obamas. Then, after taking the oath, Trump will have lunch with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Here’s Trump’s inaugural lunch menu. He has said he’s not a drinker, but it looks like the rest of the attendees will have plenty of California wine.

Who will not be going?

Reps. Barbara Lee and John Lewis, progressive Democrats, announced they would not attend the inauguration. After Lewis said Trump was not a “legitimate” president, Trump attacked the Civil Rights icon for days.

Meanwhile, the number of Democrats boycotting the event snowballed. Here’s a running list of Democrats not attending the inauguration.

How many people will be attending?

NBC Washington showed varying estimates from official sources, all ranging from about 700,000 to 900,000 people.

In comparison, estimates pegged Obama’s first inauguration crowd at 1.8 million and the second at about 800,000.