Video: ‘Easter eggs’ hidden in every Pixar movie

EMERYVILLE, Calif. — If you’re a fan of Pixar movies, you’ve probably noticed little references, or Easter eggs, to other Pixar movies hidden here and there.

Sometimes they’re an object from a previous film and sometimes they hint at something still to come.

There’s the Luxo lamp and the ball with the red star. The Pizza Planet truck appears in some form in every Pixar movie except “The Incredibles.”

There’s a Buzz Lightyear toy in the dentist’s waiting room in “Finding Nemo.”

The Dinoco fuel company appears in “Toy Story,” “Cars” and “WALL-E.”

The creators have even thrown in a secret shout out to producer and director John Lasseter’s alma mater in almost every film, the code A113.

Disney previously posted a video highlighting the many examples. A113 is the number of the animation classroom at the California Institute of the Arts, Lasseter said.

Now Disney has released a new video highlighting some of the Easter eggs you might have missed.

Hard-core fans point out there is a “double Easter egg” in the final clip: The Pizza Planet truck is parked next to the mobile home Randall gets banished to at the end of “Monsters, Inc.”