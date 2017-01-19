Suspended Littleton pediatrician faces new accusations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- A pediatrician, whose medical license was suspended for inappropriate touching, is facing fresh accusations. A complaint has been filed with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office by parents who said their sons were victimized by Dr. Michael Brazelton.

Brazelton's license was suspended in December of 2016 after Colorado’s medical board determined he unnecessarily touched a teenage patient's genitals without gloves.

Brazelton, also known as Dr. Mike, is still barred from practicing medicine in Colorado. He is at the center of two criminal investigations in Jefferson County, according to sheriff’s officials. He has been treating young patients in Colorado for more than 25 years-- most recently at Healthy Habits Pediatrics in Littleton.

FOX31’s coverage of Brazelton’s suspension in December inspired members of a Littleton family to end their silence. The parents asked FOX31 to conceal their identities for the protection of their three sons -- all former patients of Brazelton.

“Any type of visit, [Brazelton] would always say, ‘OK, now I’ve got to check you,’” said the boys’ mother. “He did it every time.”

The parents, who spoke to FOX31 on Thursday, said they were not the ones who issued the complaint that led to Brazelton's suspension. They said Brazelton routinely performed ungloved examinations on their boys, that included touching the boys’ genitals.

The family said one of the boys, who has ADHD, saw Brazelton every four months to monitor the boy’s medication. The boy said Brazelton insisted on doing a full physical each time.

“Why do you have to check someone every time they go for a follow up,” asked the father. “My oldest one broke his finger playing catch with me, and [Brazelton] wanted to do a physical with him.”

FOX31 stopped by Brazelton's Littleton home on Thursday afternoon seeking a response to this story. There was no answer.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said its original investigation of Brazelton has, so far, not turned up enough evidence to move forward with charges.

The state's medical board is still standing by its December 20th suspension, prompted by allegations of ungloved and unnecessary touching of a child who was only being seen for symptoms of a cold.

Brazelton has disciplinary history with the state. The history was considered by medical board members when they suspended is license in December, according to public records.

The parents told FOX31 Healthy Habits Pediatrics never notified them of Brazelton’s suspension. They also said when they asked about Brazelton’s absence, a receptionist at the clinic told them she could not discuss why the doctor was unavailable. Healthy Habits Pediatrics can be reached at 303-972-2000.

LINK: Learn more about Colorado doctors, or file a complaint