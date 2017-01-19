Snow may return to the metro area overnight through mid-Friday

DENVER — After a few very weather-quiet days we have another chance of snow on the way. The system to move in tonight and stick around Friday is the first of three systems that I am tracking now through the middle of next week. Let’s focus on the first.

This morning the storm was dropping heavy wet snow on the Sierras in California, that snow is now moving through our mountains.

The mountains will catch the most snowfall out of this first wave. As shown here (through 11pm Friday) most of the mountains will have 2 to 5 inches with some ranges catching 6 to 12 inches or more.

You’ll also see contours showing snowfall accumulation over the plains and metro areas too.

There’s definitely a favored zone of accumulation which is on the Palmer Ridge. Elsewhere, a drop in the chances of much accumulation and even seeing it rain versus snow.

Speaking of, our temperatures are quite warm with this system hovering around freezing tonight and into the 40s for Friday afternoon. That’s warm enough that some of this system may be rain and even some ice.

That leads me to this travel impact map. Again, the mountains have very good chances of snowfall but the metro area will be very hit or miss.

I’ve highlighted the drive between Denver and Colorado Springs as a possible area with a travel impact in the morning.

The timing of this rain and snowfall will be a start between Midnight and 5am and will end in the mid-afternoon Friday (give or take a couple hours depending on your metro area location). So, the morning drive is most likely impacted. Again, that’s for those areas where snow actually falls.