One rescued, another escapes southwest Denver house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two people were injured in an early-morning house fire on Thursday, the Denver Fire Department said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3200 block of West Colorado Avenue near South Federal Boulevard in southwest Denver about 3:45 a.m.

Officials said a husband and a wife were sleeping in the basement when the fire started. The woman was able to escape out the back of the house, but her husband had to be rescued by firefighters.

Both people, whose names and ages weren't available, were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters quickly got the fire in the single-family home under control. Arson investigators were on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials said the fire started in the main front room and the main floor likely is a total loss.