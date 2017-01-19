Oakland Raiders, longtime AFC West rivals of Broncos, file paperwork to move to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A second longtime AFC West rival of the Broncos could be on the move after the Oakland Raiders formally submitted paperwork to move to Las Vegas.

The team still needs three-fourths of the league’s 32 owners to move. Last week, the Chargers announced they were abandoning San Diego and moving to Los Angeles.

It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas. — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 19, 2017

“Today, the Oakland Raiders submitted an application to relocate their franchise to Las Vegas, as is provided for under the NFL Police and Procedures for Proposed Franchise Relocations,” the NFL said in a statement.

“The application will be reviewed in the coming weeks by league staff and the Stadium and Finance Committees. The relocation of a franchise requires the affirmative vote of three-quarters of the NFL clubs (24 of 32).

The Raiders are expected to receive the required 24 (of 32) owner votes necessary to approve the move at the owners’ annual meeting in Phoenix in late March.

The Raiders have a stadium plan in the works for Las Vegas, but it might not be ready until the 2020 season.

A look at the proposed stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders. pic.twitter.com/DNokQvLKPy — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 14, 2017

The team told league officials last week that it had commitments from Goldman Sachs to finance a proposed $1.9 billion domed stadium project even without the help of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

The current financial plan includes $750 million in hotel room tax revenue, $650 million from the Adelson family and $500 million from the Raiders and the NFL.