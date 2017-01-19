New DNA technology solves deadly stabbing from 1972

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than 40 years after a young woman was stabbed to death in Colorado Springs, police say they have identified the killer.

Deborah Lynn May was 19 years old when she was stabbed to death on Sept. 19, 1972.

Recent advances in DNA technology led investigators in the Cold Case Homicide Unit to re-submit DNA evidence belonging to a suspect for testing, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement issued Thursday.

DNA testing identified the person as Craig Brame.

Craig Brame was an acquaintance of May’s boyfriend. Brame was stationed alongside May’s boyfriend while they both served in the United States Army at Ft. Carson.

Brame died on April 29, 2004, according to police.

“The DNA evidence, together with decade’s worth of investigative work, convinced investigators and the District Attorney that Craig Brame was responsible for the murder of Deborah Lynn May,” the police department stated.