Loveland Ski Area closes 2 lifts because of mechanical issues

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Two lifts on the south side of Loveland Ski Area have been closed because of mechanical issues, officials said late Wednesday night.

Lift 6 has been closed since Sunday after lift maintenance saw a problem at the top terminal, Loveland Ski Area officials said.

Lift 1, which is similar in construction to Lift 6, will be closed Thursday and Friday because lift maintenance found early stages of a similar issue.

“We are dedicated to safe lift operations and have decided to close Lift 1 to immediately perform the necessary repairs,” officials said.

Lift 1 will be repaired first and is expected to take two days. Lift 6 will remain closed and fixed after work is finished on Lift 1.

Because of the closures, Loveland is offering discounted tickets on Thursday and Friday. Full-day adult tickets will be $51, a discount of $20. Children 6-14 will cost $25, a discount of $5.