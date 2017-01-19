If Trump is a quirky president, he won’t be the first

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Many Americans are saying Donald Trump will be a kind of president that Americans have never seen before.

He is after all 70 years old (the oldest elected ever) and the first to have never held elected office or have military experience.

But if Donald Trump does some quirky things as President (perhaps on Twitter) he won't be alone.

Remember Ronald Reagan was in the movies. That isn't a reality TV star, like Trump, but it is close.

John Quincy Adams swam naked in the Potomac River almost every day (weather permitting).

Teddy Roosevelt held boxing matches in the White House.

Andrew Johnson showed up drunk to Lincoln's inauguration.

Grover Cleveland married a 21-year-old while president. He was 49.

How about Trump's relationship with the press?

Turns out that isn't that unique either.

John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon wire-tapped journalists.

John Tyler hated the press so much he has a crumbled up newspaper in his official portrait.

President Grant actually said in his inaugural speech, "I have been the subject of abuse and slander scarcely ever equaled in political history." Sound familiar?