Green Man Cannabis issues voluntary recall of marijauna

DENVER — Green Man Cannabis in Denver is voluntarily recalling marijuana and marijuana products because they contain pesticide residue.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture said marijuana and marijuana infused products grown by the company had residual levels of pesticides.

The business has two stores. One at 1355 Santa Fe Drive and the other at 7289 East Hampden Avenue.

The marijuana and marijuana products bear a label that lists an OPC license number of 403-00738, 403-00361 or 403R-00201.

Anyone who bought the recalled marijuana should throw it away or return it to the store. For more information you can send an email to recall@greenmancannabis.com

There have been no reports of illness.