Former President George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara ‘both on the upswing’

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush are “both on the upswing,” Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Thursday, adding, “they may not be out of the woods yet, but we can see the edge of the forest.”

McGrath said Barbara Bush continues to be treated for her bronchitis with antibiotics, and she said she feels “a thousand percent better today.”

He said President Bush 41 is also on the upswing. He is alert and remains in stable condition in intensive care, and he said the good news he is being actively evaluated for having his breathing tube removed.

McGrath said both had a great night’s sleep.

Their son Neil Bush has been over to visit. No other family members are flying in because they feel everything is stable and moving in the right direction.

Former President George W. Bush is still going to the inauguration, McGrath said.

The 92-year-old former president was admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to address “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation,” McGrath said in an earlier statement.

By Wednesday evening, the former president was no longer sedated.

McGrath said doctors wanted to keep George H.W. Bush in ICU for observation because he’s still intubated and their intention is to keep his airway open.

At first, McGrath reported that he was responding well to the drugs. But Wednesday, the 41st president’s condition changed and he was admitted to the intensive care unit, sedated and intubated.

Barbara Bush also was admitted to the hospital Wednesday morning as a precaution after “experiencing fatigue and coughing,” McGrath said in the same initial statement.

McGrath said Wednesday evening the first lady has bronchitis, not pneumonia like her husband.

Bush, who served a single term as president from 1989 to 1993, was already not expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington on Friday because of health concerns.