A lot of people vowed on January first that they would get rid of that gut that belly. Today is January 18th, how's it working for you? Our fitness expert Joana Canals was here to tell us what to do. You say, the first step is to ditch the crunches?
Everyday Fit- Three New Ways To Work Your Abs
-
The Soup Cleanse
-
Cherry Creek Mall to start charge shoppers for parking on Jan. 20
-
National Soup Month-Del Frisco’s Jalapeno Corn Chowder
-
“Travleinvan” Trend- John & Wesli Ishee
-
The money couple’s top 3 ways to resist a sale
-
-
Stop The Holiday Money Fights
-
Power Toothpaste
-
Is cussing ok around your kids?
-
New Colorado laws starting Jan. 1
-
“Monster Calls”-Liam Neeson Interview
-
-
Winter Brew Fest
-
The Janis Joplin Veggie Burger at Hopdoddy
-
“Nocturnal Animals”-Tom Ford Interview