Denver police to destroy motorcycle from ‘Kill da Streetz’ rally

DENVER -- The Denver Police Department on Thursday will destroy a motorcycle that has been declared a public safety hazard.

It was part of a huge rally, known as the "Kill da Streetz," held by bikers in July that shut down Interstate 25. The bikers blocked traffic and performed stunts in the middle of the interstate.

The 2007 Honda motorcycle has been deemed a dangerous piece of equipment under Denver's public nuisance abatement ordinance. Police said that gives them the right to destroy it.

It was one of hundreds of bikes that took part in the rally. Some of the event was captured on cellphone, and that footage was used by police to identify some of the bikers involved.

Out of the hundreds of motorcyclists who took part, only three have been arrested.

The driver of the motorcycle has not been identified. He is facing a trial on charges of reckless driving and speeding.