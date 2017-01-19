Denver Police prep for Trump inauguration protests at state capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Security is a major focus in the nation’s capital, and also at Denver’s capitol on President-Elect Trump’s inauguration day.

Denver police say they are ready and properly staffed, as thousands are expected to protest on Friday morning.

“We ask those people that are planning events tomorrow that they conduct themselves in a legal matter,” Denver Police spokesperson Christine Downs said. “This city is everybody’s city and we want everybody to treat it as such. Be respectful, do the right thing, and have your voices heard in the right way.”

One Facebook page organizing an anti-Trump march from the state capital beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday shows nearly 2,000 people who say they are attending.

“I want to stand in solidarity with my community both near and far to represent not just my personal interest but the interests of the nation that I am fearful may be silenced with the new president,” said Megan Holcomb, who plans on attending the protest.

When President-Elect Trump was elected into office in November, some protests turned violent in Denver. On the day of his inauguration, Holcomb says she wants the protesters voices to be heard in a peaceful manner.

“Every single organizer that I know, every group that I am a part of, it’s always with the intention of being non-violent,” Holcomb said.

Police say the appropriate resources will be in place, but as always – they ask for help from the community.

“If you see something that seems off we always ask that you call police,” Downs said. “If something just doesn’t seem right in your gut call police, if you see something going down call 911.”

DPD also asks those not involved in the protests to be aware of the situation, specifically in the downtown area. Be prepared for road blocks, and they ask you drive at slower speeds during the morning hours.