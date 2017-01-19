× Denver man charged with 16 counts for intentionally starting house fire

DENVER — A man has been formally charged with 16 felony counts after he allegedly set his house on fire, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Martin Schenck, 59, has been charged with two counts of use of an explosive or incendiary device, one count of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson, four counts of possession of explosive or incendiary device and eight counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The district attorney’s office said that on Jan. 8, Schenck used a Molotov cocktail to set fire to his residence at 672 S. Irving St.

Denver Police Department officers who were at the residence on a shot spotter response found four weapons and six other Molotov cocktails inside the home.

Schenck is in the Denver Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He’s due in court Friday for his second advisement.