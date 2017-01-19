Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle submerged in Bear Creek

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man and woman found dead inside an iced-over vehicle that plunged into Bear Creek were identified on Thursday by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Driver Corry Danks, 26 of Conifer, and passenger Kira Blaugher-Wyszomirski, 20 of Evergreen, died in the crash.

An autopsy on Danks has been completed but a cause of death is pending. No autopsy of Blaugher-Wyszomirski had been completed by noon Thursday, the coroner’s office said.

The 2015 Volkswagen the two were in was discovered submerged on its roof in the creek near 27002 Highway 74 west of Kittredge about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews from several agencies responded to the scene and pulled the vehicle out of the water. The vehicle’s tires were barely visible above the water when crews arrived at the scene.

Evergreen Fire Rescue said the vehicle might have been in the water for several hours overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning because it was iced over.

The Colorado State Patrol said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 74, which curves to the left but it continued straight.

It went down an embankment, across a private driveway, hit and tree and overturned into the creek, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.