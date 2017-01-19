Body cam video shows stun gun used on man while he was surrendering, lawyers say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Lawyers for a homeless man say they plan to file an excessive force lawsuit against Denver police that claims officers used a stun gun on him as he tried to surrender.

Police responded to a call in June 2016 of two homeless men fighting in some bushes.

An officer's body camera video shows the man, Gregory Heard, holding out his hands and then crawling from the bushes as the officer ordered him to do.

Then the officer tells Heard to stop and the stun gun is used.

The officer said Heard was "charging him."

But lawyers said the body camera video shows Heard was doing exactly what the officer told him to do.