× $500,000 wrecker stolen from Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. – Countless vehicles are stolen every day across the country, but they’re rarely as large and eye-catching as the wrecker stolen in Arvada overnight.

A wrecker has a big flatbed that is used to transport vehicles, as opposed to a tow truck, which pulls the vehicle behind it.

The wrecker was stolen from the 5900 block of Estes Street in the early morning hours of Jan.19, according to a statement released by the Arvada Police Department.

The wrecker is valued at $500,000, police said.

“Because of the unique nature of the theft and the very identifiable look of this cargo truck, we are asking the public to keep their eyes open for this vehicle,” said Detective Johnson.

The black Kenworth wrecker has a “Reovery Mirage Services, Inc.” logo on the cab and tribal-type detailing on the sides.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the wrecker are asked to call Arvada Police at 720.898.6746 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP.