285 Landing, Tafolino’s fail Restaurant Report Card

285 Landing Japanese Restaurant



The Lakewood restaurant failed our report card with 10 critical violations in its December 2016 inspection.

The mistakes included:

Pest droppings on shelves and floor

Fly strip hanging food prep area

Hand sink blocked

Microwave, shelves and floor soiled with grease and grime

The restaurant did not return our calls so we took a look. When we asked the manager about the violations she said, “We already corrected.”

285 Landing is at 3650 South Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood.

Tafolino’s Mexican Restaurant

The Mexican restaurant failed with 18 critical violations in its December and June 2016 surprise inspections.

Last month the inspector found the following critical violations:

An employee washed their hands for 7 seconds

Cook put on gloves without washing hands

Raw hamburger stored next to eggs

“Pink Gunk” was found in the ice machine

The restaurant did not return our calls so we stopped by.

FOX31’s Erika Gonzalez asked, “You had pink gunk inside your ice machine?” Manager Willie Sanchez said, “That was pink suds soap … they just didn’t clean it out right.”

Sanchez said since the inspections he’s hired a new kitchen manager to oversee the back of the house. Sanchez said, “I am having A weekly meeting with everybody everywhere from food temperatures to everything … basically everything.”

Tafolino’s is in Golden at 2001 Youngfield Street.

Smashburger - Lakewood City Commons



The “A” goes to Smashburger at Lakewood City Commons for two back-to-back inspections with no critical violations. The head of operations, Mark Clark, said food safety is at their core.

“A lot of great team members that have a lot of passion and pride for the brand, and not just great quality and great service, but they also have an extreme passion for food safety, we want to keep people. We were excited. Are you kidding me? This is what we work hard for.”

This Smashburger location is at 7740 West Alameda Avenue.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card airs on FOX31 News at 9 p.m. each Thursday and Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. each Friday. It features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria used to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

